Watch: Meteorologist’s Reaction To Alabama’s Loss Going Viral

Last night, Texas A&M shocked the world by upsetting SEC rival Alabama – topping the Crimson Tide for the first time in nearly a decade. But while many Aggies fans were delighted by the result, one meteorologist’s reaction to the win has a lot of people talking.

As the Alabama-Texas A&M game reached the thrilling fourth quarter, WQAD’s Effrage Davis was having some difficulty giving her weather update. Davis is a proud Texas A&M grad, and was glued to the score, which one of her colleagues jokingly mentioned.

Later in the broadcast, Davis was ready to give her weather report – just as the Aggies put the finishing touches on their win. By then, Davis could barely contain herself.

She stopped giving the weather report and seemed to excited to even speak. It’s quite a sight to see.

There should be a rule that you don't forecast during a tied 4th quarter TAMU vs BAMA game 👍 can you tell when we won? pic.twitter.com/JQCCnzxmix — Effrage Davis (@effragedaviswx) October 10, 2021

Needless to say, plenty of college football fans had fun seeing Effrage Davis get so much joy out of watching her team.

Her tweet has over 12,000 likes and several hundred retweets and comments. Even Texas A&M’s official Twitter account couldn’t help but spread the love:

“Sounds like you have your priorities in order. Gig ‘em, Effrage!” the school replied.

“Love this. I would like to fly you in for the game next time. Amp up Kyle Field even more!” one fan offered.

“Not an A&M fan, but I LOVE seeing the passion as a fan of CFB. Being a true, lifelong, diehard fan comes with lows and highs. Gotta go through the lows to TRULY appreciate the highs. Coming from a Clemson fan… trust me, lol. Congrats to A&M!” another fan wrote.

Last night was a special one for Effrage Davis, the Texas A&M football team and the entire Aggies fanbase.

Enjoy!