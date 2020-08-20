Urban Meyer Has A Bold Prediction For Every SEC Team

Every team in the SEC is going to go through an absolute gauntlet of a schedule this year. At least that’s how former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer sees the conference playing out this fall.

To make up for the lost non-conference games this year, the SEC added a pair of games to each team’s schedule. Those two additional games will be against programs in the opposing division.

If there is a College Football Playoff this year, it’ll be very interesting to see if any team in the SEC can go undefeated. Meyer is clearly skeptical about that happening due to the updated conference schedule.

“I predict there will be at least two losses by every team in that league this year,” Meyer said. “I think they’re going to beat each other up. Ten in a row? Like you said, I’m not sure anyone has had a schedule like that.”

There are truly no days off for SEC teams.

Alabama currently has the highest projected win total with 7.5 wins. The upcoming schedule for Alabama is pretty tough, as it’ll have to face Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M among others.

As of now, the SEC plans to kick off its 2020 campaign on Sept. 26. We’ll see if Meyer’s prediction comes true over the course of this season.