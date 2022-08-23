Urban Meyer Reveals His Pick For College Football's Top Conference

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has coached in the SEC and Big Ten, so he knows the terrain in both leagues.

It is a popular opinion that the SEC and Big Ten are the top two conferences in college football, but Meyer says the former stands above the latter this season.

During an appearance “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich on Tuesday, Meyer explained why he puts the SEC as the No. 1 league for 2022.

“I’ve been watching a lot of that film to get ready for our shows coming up, the one thing about the SEC, that’s as talented a conference from top to bottom (as you’ll find) … no other conference has eight teams that really believe they can compete for a national title. In the SEC, there are eight programs right now that believe they’ll be in the mix for a national title spot.”

That eight-team number is definitely high--there aren't eight teams in the entire country that can actually compete for a national championship--but the overall depth of the SEC is impressive.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in both major preseason polls, and Georgia, the defending national champions, are ranked third. Texas A&M is also a consensus top 10 team, with Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kentucky also ranked in both top 25s.

On the flip side, the good news for the Big Ten, and more specifically, Meyer's former program, is that the three-time national champion head coach thinks Ohio State is on Alabama's level.

"I do (think that). The one thing about [OSU head coach] Ryan [Day] too, funny story, he was in the NFL for two years. He got let go with he Eagles and he got let go in San Francisco and I remember I was talking to Gene Smith that I wanted to hire Ryan Day. He was a grad assistant for me at Florida. Tremendous coach. He said, ‘are you sure you want to hire Ryan Day? The last two jobs he struggled.’ I said that’s not Ryan Day. I think they’re every bit on the talent level of Alabama right now."

[ 247Sports ]