Alex Morgan Uses 1 Word To Describe Sarah Fuller’s Kick

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is a big fan of what she saw from Sarah Fuller on Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer player made her college football debut on Saturday.

Fuller didn’t attempt any field goals, but she kicked off to start the second half. Fuller squibbed the ball down the right sideline, but the ball stayed in bounds and was fallen on by the opponent.

“That was designed for her because that’s what she’s used to striking. We tried to go with the most natural kicks in her arsenal. Tried not to overcoach her but let her do and understand what felt comfortable to her and that’s what we went with. I thought she punched it just like she needed to, balls down at the 35-yard line, let’s go,” Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said.

Morgan used one word to describe Fuller’s debut.

“Badass.”

Mason shot down the idea that Vanderbilt was making a “statement” on Saturday.

“Listen, I’m not about making statements. This was out of necessity. You look at our week, our students had gone home. The ability to have access to students and tryouts was almost nil, in terms of who was available, with everyone going home for the holiday break.”

“She’s been a trooper. She came right in, she was all about the challenge, I have the utmost respect for her… She could have easily said no, but instead, she prepared all week and did what she was supposed to do. She was as prepared as anyone for this game.”