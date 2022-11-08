College Football Coach Under Fire For Pro-Kanye West Post

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Helmets of the Vanderbilt Commodores rest on the sideline during a game against during a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Vanderbilt backs coach Dan Jackson will take a "step back" from his role with the team as the university does an internal review of his recent comment on social media.

Jackson wrote on Facebook that Kanye West is "two steps ahead of everyone else." A few days later, he issued an apology for being "careless" and showing "poor judgement."

For those who don't know, West lost sponsors over antisemitic comments he made during interviews and on social media.

Since this is a very serious subject, Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee has released a statement on how the school will handle this matter.

"It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident," Lee said in a statement, via ESPN. "Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office's review."

Jackson coached in Vanderbilt's loss to South Carolina this past weekend.

Next up for Vanderbilt is a showdown with Kentucky. The program will enter that game with a 3-6 record.