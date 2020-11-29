The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Derek Mason Getting Fired

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason talking to a referee.NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Derek Mason of the Vanderbilt Commodores talks to an official during the second half of a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Derek Mason is officially out at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have fired their head coach on Sunday, a day after getting shut out by Missouri, 41-0. Vanderbilt dropped to 0-8 on the season with Saturday’s loss.

Mason, 51, went 27-55 as the head coach at Vanderbilt. He led the Commodores to two bowl games in seven seasons.

“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” Candice Storey Lee said. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young people.”

Vanderbilt has named offensive coordinator Todd Fitch the interim head coach.

“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary. We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”

Here’s how the college football world is reacting to the news.

It will be interesting to see where Vanderbilt goes with its head coaching search.

One name getting some initial traction: former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.


