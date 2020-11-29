College Football World Reacts To Derek Mason Getting Fired

Derek Mason is officially out at Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have fired their head coach on Sunday, a day after getting shut out by Missouri, 41-0. Vanderbilt dropped to 0-8 on the season with Saturday’s loss.

Mason, 51, went 27-55 as the head coach at Vanderbilt. He led the Commodores to two bowl games in seven seasons.

“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” Candice Storey Lee said. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young people.”

Vanderbilt has named offensive coordinator Todd Fitch the interim head coach.

“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary. We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”

Here’s how the college football world is reacting to the news.

Vandy fired Derek Mason. It's another occasion to point out that what James Franklin did there was an almost impossible feat of coaching pic.twitter.com/t3S6ZvVi6W — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 29, 2020

Derek Mason is out as Vanderbilt's coach. This gives Vanderbilt a chance to get in a coach before signing day. The timing makes sense from a football program perspective. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2020

I’ll say this for Derek Mason: He was seemingly around the minimum number all season long and kept putting a team out. He never ran, took his beatings like a man. He’ll forever have my respect for that. https://t.co/OKANiB0L1o — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) November 29, 2020

It will be interesting to see where Vanderbilt goes with its head coaching search.

One name getting some initial traction: former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.