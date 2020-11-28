College Football World Reacts To Sarah Fuller Dressing At Vanderbilt

History could be made this afternoon when Vanderbilt takes on Missouri. Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Commodores’ women’s soccer team, will suit up as a kicker for the school’s football team.

The Commodores are going to be shorthanded this Saturday afternoon on special teams due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason needs Fuller in uniform for today’s game.

If Fuller does in fact kick for the Vanderbilt football team this Saturday, she’ll become the first woman to ever play in a Power Five conference game. We’ve seen a couple of women appear in FBS games, but the stage is a bit larger when you’re in the SEC.

Fuller will have her own special helmet decal for the game, which says “Play Like A Girl” on the back.

University soccer star Sarah Fuller will kick for the Vanderbilt football team today and will become the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game 🙌pic.twitter.com/azzVV0tI6D — Gridiron (@Gridiron) November 28, 2020

With kickoff approaching fairly soon, the college football world is getting anxious for Fuller’s debut.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk sent some words of encouragement to Fuller this weekend, saying “Be as confident as you can and don’t worry about anything.”

From one kicker to another. Wishing you nothing but the best today, @SarahFuller_27🙌 https://t.co/2AwL0YWPTX pic.twitter.com/5Q8A7aEJBg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2020

“Football history may happen today. Good luck to Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, who is dressing for their football team as its place-kicker,” Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter. “If she plays, she will be the 1st woman to do so in Power 5 football. Women belong in the game!”

Football history may happen today. Good luck to @VanderbiltU’s Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, who is dressing for their football team as its place-kicker. If she plays, she will be the 1st woman to do so in Power 5 football. Women belong in the game! https://t.co/XouFpvMRgd — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2020

Hopefully, Fuller will get a handful of chances to put points on the board for the Commodores.

College football fans can watch Fuller’s debut with the Vanderbilt football team on the SEC Network.