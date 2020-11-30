The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Sarah Fuller News

Sarah Fuller kicks off for Vanderbilt against Missouri.SEC Network

Vanderbilt’s anemic offense prevented kicker Sarah Fuller from having more of a role in their loss to Missouri. But that isn’t stopping the SEC from conferring a significant honor on her historic game.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Fuller has been awarded Special Teams Player of the Week. In the release they highlighted her becoming the first woman to take the field in a major conference for a football game.

Fuller took the field for only one play in the game, a 30-yard kickoff that was designed as a squib kick. But Vanderbilt’s inability to get into field goal range, let alone score a touchdown, prevented her from attempting any field goal tries.

Nevertheless, she became only the third woman to appear in an FBS game. A big achievement, to be sure.

Via SECSports.com:

  • Fuller made history Saturday, becoming the first woman ever to officially take the field during a football game in a and major conference football game
  • Served as the Commodores’ primary kicker during the team’s contest at Missouri.
  • She took the opening kickoff of the second half against the Tigers, as her perfectly-executed kick sailed 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line. She joined the likes of New Mexico’s Katie Hnida and Kent State’s April Goss as the only females to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision contest.

Naturally there are people who are opposed to the selection due to her limited role on special teams.

But let’s not pretend that this award wouldn’t have been contentious regardless of who won it. Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney was the co-winner of the award, which probably upset a number of Texas A&M fans who felt their punter should have won it.

A historic moment like Sarah Fuller getting to play SEC football deserves recognition.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.