College Football World Reacts To The Sarah Fuller News

Vanderbilt’s anemic offense prevented kicker Sarah Fuller from having more of a role in their loss to Missouri. But that isn’t stopping the SEC from conferring a significant honor on her historic game.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Fuller has been awarded Special Teams Player of the Week. In the release they highlighted her becoming the first woman to take the field in a major conference for a football game.

Fuller took the field for only one play in the game, a 30-yard kickoff that was designed as a squib kick. But Vanderbilt’s inability to get into field goal range, let alone score a touchdown, prevented her from attempting any field goal tries.

Nevertheless, she became only the third woman to appear in an FBS game. A big achievement, to be sure.

Via SECSports.com:

Naturally there are people who are opposed to the selection due to her limited role on special teams.

But let’s not pretend that this award wouldn’t have been contentious regardless of who won it. Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney was the co-winner of the award, which probably upset a number of Texas A&M fans who felt their punter should have won it.

Oh weird, an NFL kicker just executed the exact same kick as Sarah Fuller. I wonder if anyone will ask if he was the best person for the job. — Patrick Riley Heath (@PattyHeath_) November 30, 2020

I don't think @SarahFuller_27 becoming the first woman to kick for a Power 5 school was a publicity stunt. She was not out asking for this.. An opportunity presented itself #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0DhQEUPcAh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2020

A historic moment like Sarah Fuller getting to play SEC football deserves recognition.