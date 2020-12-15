The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Vanderbilt’s Coaching Hire

A Vanderbilt player shakes hands with a fan.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Riley Neal #6 of the Vanderbilt Commodores high fives a fan as he walks to the stadium prior to a game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt football made its new head coaching hire official Monday night, welcoming Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea back to his alma mater.

The 38-year-old Lea played football for the Commodores from 2002-04. Now, he’ll take over the reins of his old program and try to lead it out of the cellar in the SEC East.

Lea has done a tremendous job running the Notre Dame defense the last three years, helping the Irish register a pair of undefeated regular seasons.

Overall, the reaction to his hiring at Vanderbilt has been met with a lot of praise and excitement from around the college football world.

Before Lea arrives at Vandy, he’ll remain with Notre Dame for the ACC Championship Game this weekend and the team’s likely College Football Playoff appearance.

With the Commodores, he’ll inherit a program that has not had a winning season in seven years, though recently-fired head coach Derek Mason did go 6-7 with bowl game losses in 2016 and 2018.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.