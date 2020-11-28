Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Watching Vanderbilt Today

Earlier this afternoon, college football history was made when the Vanderbilt Commodores took the field against the Missouri Tigers.

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Commodores’ women’s soccer team, suited up as a kicker for the school’s football team. She’s the first female to play in a Power 5 contest.

The Commodores entered the game shorthanded this Saturday afternoon on special teams due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason turned to Fuller for kicking duties.

Fuller suiting up in the game was really the only reason fans decided to watch in the first place. The Vanderbilt offense was abysmal, racking up under 200 total yards on the day.

With Vanderbilt failing to put much offensive production together, fans all had the same thing to say.

Rooting for Vanderbilt’s offense is exhausting. I don’t know if I can do this again. BUT I will watch just for Sarah Fuller if she suits up again. She is the ONLY thing motivating me to watch a 41-0 blowout. — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 28, 2020

Unfortunately, Fuller herself didn’t have much to do on Saturday afternoon. The Commodores failed to get into field goal range so she couldn’t even attempt a field goal if he wanted to.

She did manage to see the field at the beginning of the second half when she kicked off for Vanderbilt.

It was an awesome scene for fans watching the game to see the first woman in college football history take a snap at the Power 5 level.

Congratulations to Sarah and her family on a remarkable achievement.