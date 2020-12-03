Longtime College Football Broadcaster Resigns To Enter Rehab

A longtime college football and men’s basketball broadcaster has resigned from his position to enter rehabilitation.

Longtime Vanderbilt broadcaster Joe Fisher announced on Thursday that he’s resigning from his position.

“I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be,” Fisher wrote. “I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down.”

Fisher noted that he’s dealt with an issue for a long time.

Fisher reportedly went on the air representing Vanderbilt “at a time when I should not have.” The longtime broadcaster’s speech was reportedly slurred during Monday’s episode of the “Commodore Hour,” the weekly coach’s show in Nashville. Fisher was reportedly speaking with Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch, per Adam Sparks of The Tennessean.

247Sports confirms that Fisher was pulled off the air:

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Fisher was pulled off the air on ESPN 102.5 The Game before the show ended. The station typically publicizes its weekly interviews on the show after the fact and posts audio online, neither of which happened this week. Fisher has been Vanderbilt’s primary play-by-play man for 23 years.

Vanderbilt’s athletic director released a statement.

“We appreciate your service @joefishervu and will never forget the great moments and memories shared with Commodore Nation,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said. “We now applaud your courage. Focus on what matters most & take great care of yourself on this journey. We wish you all the best.”