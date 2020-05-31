Longtime College Football Assistant Coach Dies At 57

Osia Lewis, a longtime college football assistant coach who has spent the last four years at Vanderbilt, has passed away.

Vanderbilt announced the news that their senior defensive analyst passed away this morning. Lewis had been battling liver cancer since 2017. He was 57 years old.

Lewis was hired by the Commodores under head coach Derek Mason in 2016, initially as a linebackers coach before transitioning to an analyst’s role. It was the latest stop in a career that has spanned over 30 years, starting in 1989.

Mason offered his condolences to Lewis’ family in an official statement. He called Lewis “a fox-hole teacher who made you better just being around him.”

Via VUCommodores.com:

“Osia Lewis was a special man,” head coach Derek Mason said. “His wisdom, love, honesty, truth and faith-based views truly set him apart. He was a fox-hole teacher who made you better just being around him.”

We are deeply saddened for the loss of our heart and soul, Osia Lewis. Our thoughts and love are with Osia's family and friends. Rest in paradise. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QmYkFXDg4l — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) May 31, 2020

Lewis played linebacker, quarterback, safety and wide receiver at Oregon State from 1982 to 1989. After a brief professional career, he got his master’s degree in education in 1989. From there, Lewis’ coaching career kicked off.

He spent two years as an assistant at Western Oregon State in Division II before returning to his alma mater as the linebackers and special teams coach in 1991.

From there, he continued his ascent through the national coaching ranks, working for Illinois, New Mexico, UTEP, San Diego State and the UFL’s Hartford Colonials.

Our hearts go out to Coach Lewis’ family and loved ones.