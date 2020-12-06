Look: NFL Team Hosts Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller At Game

Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie/football kicker Sarah Fuller didn’t get a chance to play yesterday, but she seems to be having a nice Sunday.

Fuller, who became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when she kicked off for the Commodores two weeks ago, planted the “Sword of Honor” before today’s Titans-Browns game in Nashville.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is the official “12th Titan” this afternoon, but she is not at the stadium. Fuller served as her proxy for the pregame honor.

A pretty cool moment, no doubt, even if Tennessee has been embarrassed to the tune of a 31-7 deficit at halftime.

Fuller was named the SEC Special Teams Co-Player of the Week for her history-making kickoff.

She was listed as the team’s first-string kicker for this weekend’s game against Georgia, but the contest was postponed as Vanderbilt was not able to meet the threshold for minimum available players.

The Commodores have two games remaining, next Saturday against Tennessee and December 19 against Georgia. We’ll see if Fuller will be in uniform for those matchups.