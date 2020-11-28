Look: Sarah Fuller Shares Moment With Parents Before First Game

Sarah Fuller is one of the best stories of the college football season.

The Vanderbilt kicker suited up for the Commodores Saturday afternoon. She’s the first female player to do so for Power Five program. History is being made, but she’s full focused on the task at hand.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible,” Fuller said of the opportunity to kick for Vanderbilt, via VUCommodores.com. “But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can. Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.”

Fuller had a special moment with her parents ahead of Saturday’s game. Take a look below.

Sarah Fuller with some pretty big fans 💛 (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/FPI90BrCa4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2020

This is what college football is all about. The passion and energy is unmatched across all sports.

Sarah Fuller will likely have an opportunity to kick the football Saturday afternoon. It’ll be interesting to see which kicking duties she takes on. All reports indicate she’s fully capable of being a consistent and accurate field-goal kicker for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt takes on the Missouri Tigers Saturday afternoon. Fuller will likely be called upon when the Commodores cross midfield and set themselves up in field-goal territory.