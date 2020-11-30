Look: Sarah Fuller’s Message For Her Critics Is Going Viral

Sarah Fuller took to Twitter on Monday to send a not-so-subtle message to her critics.

Vanderbilt’s champion women’s soccer player made her college football debut on Saturday in the Commodores’ blowout loss to Missouri.

Fuller was unable to kick a field goal, as Vanderbilt’s offense never got in scoring position, but she did kick off to start the second half.

The Vanderbilt kicker squibbed the ball down the right sideline, where it was recovered by Missouri.

What an inspiration 🙌 Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/2hGXmcvBeK — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2020

Some questioned the kick, wondering why Fuller didn’t just boom it deep.

“That was designed for her because that’s what she’s used to striking. We tried to go with the most natural kicks in her arsenal. Tried not to overcoach her but let her do and understand what felt comfortable to her and that’s what we went with. I thought she punched it just like she needed to, balls down at the 35-yard line, let’s go,” said Derek Mason, who was fired on Sunday.

So, there you go. Fuller is clearly capable of kicking the ball pretty far. Hopefully she gets a chance to do it in another game.