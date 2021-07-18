Look: College Football Program Removes Numbers From Roster

In his first season as head coach of Vanderbilt football, Clark Lea is trying out an interesting motivational tactic for his team.

Lea has removed all of the numbers from his team’s online roster, saying that they must be earned. This is the continuation of what he started in the spring when he stripped the numbers from players’ practice jerseys.

“We are going to earn everything in this program,” Lea said at the time. “Until we understand that we rent those numbers, we don’t own them, until we are ready to work within them, leave them better for the next person to wear them, that will come. I don’t want to put a timeline on it.”

Well, it seems that Lea feels his players haven’t earned their digits yet, because when Vanderbilt updated its athletics site this weekend, all the numbers were gone.

Vanderbilt Football removes all numbers from roster, saying they must be earned.https://t.co/LER2KSHPTz pic.twitter.com/3catyTunz5 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 18, 2021

Let me just echo what many others have said about this move: it’s dumb. There are certain tactics that make sense for program and culture-building, but this just seems like it is over the top.

Presumably, Lea will restore numbers at some point in the next month or so. He’s going to have to do it eventually.