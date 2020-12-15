New Report Indicates What’s Next For Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller put the world on notice when she made history during the 2020 season.

The senior goalkeeper made the move to the Commodores football team and became the first woman to ever play in a Power Five game. Fuller also became the first woman to score when she knocked through two extra points in the team’s regular season contest against Tennessee.

However, Vanderbilt’s year abruptly came to a close when the program called off this weekend’s game against Georgia. The Commodores will end their 2020 season 0-9.

With the news, Fuller decided that it was time to hang up her football cleats.

The ground-breaking kicker will return to the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team for the NCAA tournament set to take place in the spring. The postseason bracket typically takes place in the fall but was rescheduled due to growing concerns about COVID-19. The Commodores went 8-4 in the regular season and won the SEC tournament behind Fuller in goal.

After she rounds out her career in Nashville, she plans to transfer to North Texas to play soccer for two more years. Fuller grew up in Wylie, Texas, not far from her new school. According to Yahoo Sports’ reporter Pete Thamel, her passion still lies in soccer, although she’s willing to help out the Mean Green football team, if needed.

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker spoke with Thamel about bringing on Fuller next year.

“We’ve watched with admiration and great respect how Sarah has handled herself in making history at Vanderbilt,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her to the Mean Green family and helping her extend her platform. I know she’s a role model for lots of people in the country, particularly young female athletes.”

Although Vanderbilt gave Fuller the opportunity to make history, the program needs a dramatic turnaround in the near future.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Commodores will hire Notre Dame DC Clark Lea to take over the team. The move was well received in the college football world, signaling that things might be turning around in Nashville.

For Fuller, there’s little doubt that she’ll remain successful over the rest of her collegiate athletic career.

Although she might be done with football, the world will never forget her impact on the sport.