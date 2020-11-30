Pat McAfee Addresses ‘Publicity Stunt’ Talk With Sarah Fuller

Former NFL punter and current radio host Pat McAfee is not buying what the critics of Vanderbilt and Sarah Fuller are selling.

Fuller, the starting goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, made history on Saturday when she kicked off for the Commodores in the second half of a 41-0 loss to Missouri. By doing so, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

In the days following her milestone, some have accused Fuller and Vanderbilt of staging a publicity stunt. McAfee, who spent eight years as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, doesn’t think so.

Rather, he said Fuller’s situation was simply the case of her filling a need. Vanderbilt was low on kickers and she was available and already following SEC COVID-19 protocols as a member of the women’s soccer program.

“I don’t think Sarah was out asking for this. An opportunity presented itself, and Sarah was like ‘Yes, I’ll do it,'” McAfee said.

I don't think @SarahFuller_27 becoming the first woman to kick for a Power 5 school was a publicity stunt. She was not out asking for this.. An opportunity presented itself #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0DhQEUPcAh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2020

This is a pretty solid endorsement for Fuller from a man who knows a thing or two about special teams and has a large nationwide audience.

For what it’s worth, Vanderbilt special teams coordinator Devin Fitzsimmons said giving Fuller a chance was most definitely not a PR move and that the decision came after trying out some underwhelming options already on the roster.

Vandy special teams coordinator Devin Fitzsimmons to me re: Sarah Fuller: "This wasn't a PR stunt. It was literally like, 'OK, what gives us the best chance to win?' We did try out some other guys on the team that allegedly played soccer, like, when they were six. It was brutal." — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 30, 2020

In our opinion, all that needs to be said about Fuller was that she was responsible for a very cool moment in what has been a difficult season for the Vandy program.