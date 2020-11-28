Pat McAfee Reacts To Sarah Fuller’s Kickoff Attempt

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history this afternoon, as she became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Fuller made her debut with the Commodores in the second half. She had a really nice squib kick to avoid a return from the Missouri Tigers. Casual football fans might not appreciate the kickoff attempt, but former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee loves it.

Immediately after Fuller executed the squib kick, McAfee went on Twitter to congratulate her on her first-ever snap on Vanderbilt’s football team.

“Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D,” McAfee wrote on Twitter. Congrats to Sarah Fuller for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME. Incredibly rare to be the ‘1st ever person to do something’ these days..this is really cool.”

Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻 Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME. Incredibly rare to be the “1st ever person to do something” these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1 — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020

This has been a brutal afternoon for Vanderbilt as a team, but Fuller’s debut at least gave fans something to cheer about.

Even though Fuller is making history every time she steps on the field for the Commodores, she’s made it clear that her goal is to help the team win games.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.”

Congratulations to Sarah Fuller on an accomplishment that she’ll never forget.