Sarah Fuller Reacts To College Football Hall Of Fame Honor

Sarah Fuller’s college football career appears to be over.

The former Vanderbilt Commodores kicker is still a soccer player first and the goalie appears to be interested in pursuing that moving forward.

Fuller still accomplished quite a bit during her short time in college football, to the point where she’s been honored by the College Football Hall of Fame.

“On display @cfbhall is the uniform of @VandyFootball kicker @SarahFuller_27; who made history as the first female to play and score in a Power 5 college football game. Congrats Sarah and thank you for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history!” the College Football Hall of Fame announced this week.

Fuller is incredibly honored by the move.

“Wow this is incredible!! Thank you,” she tweeted.

Fuller is expected to transfer to North Texas, where she’ll be playing soccer.

“We’ve watched with admiration and great respect how Sarah has handled herself in making history at Vanderbilt,” the school’s athletic director said. “We look forward to welcoming her to the Mean Green family and helping her extend her platform. I know she’s a role model for lots of people in the country, particularly young female athletes.”