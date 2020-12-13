Sarah Fuller Reacts To Making 2 Extra Points On Saturday

Sarah Fuller made history once again on Saturday, continuing her ground-breaking 2020 season.

The senior Vanderbilt kicker became the first woman to score in a Power Five game, as she kicked two extra points in Vanderbilt’s game this weekend. The Commodores lost to Tennessee 42-17, but still managed to be a part of a historic moment.

Fuller’s first extra point came in the second quarter to tie the game up at seven. She tacked on another PAT in the fourth.

Fuller already made history this year when she came in for the second half kick-off two weeks ago against Missouri. However, this weekend, she raised the bar.

After the game, she spoke on the SEC Network about her mindset as she lined up for her first extra point.

“I was just excited, I was so happy that we got a touchdown,” Fuller said. “I was ready to go out and do my thing.”

Things you love to see. Moments after @SarahFuller_27 made history, the ref made sure she got the game ball. pic.twitter.com/JuQd0qIYV2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2020

But Fuller also spoke about the support she received from her teammates. The Vanderbilt sideline looked ecstatic after she made her first extra point and quickly made their way over to congratulate her on a new achievement.

“They were so pumped, they were just cheering me on,” she said. “They worked so hard this year and just so proud to be a part of this team in a small way, so I’m very thankful for those guys.”

“We’ve all been through so much this year with COVID, they’re just really just tough guys,” Fuller said. “I’m just so thankful I could call them my teammates.”

With just one more game remaining, Fuller will have one more chance to add to her career numbers. As a senior, the contest against Georgia will likely be her last.

Hopefully, she’ll get a chance at a field goal next week.