Sarah Fuller was the talk of the college football world on Saturday, for good reason too.

The Vanderbilt female soccer player suited up as a kicker for the Commodores football team on Saturday. She only got on the field for one rep, landing a perfect squib kick at the Vanderbilt 35-yard line. The impressive kick made the rounds of social media on Saturday.

Fuller is the first female football player to suit up and play for a Power Five program. History was made, and Fuller took advantage of the opportunity.

Vanderbilt didn’t ask her to make a halftime speech during Saturday’s game, but she did it anyways. Her message? She felt like the Commodores’ sideline could’ve used way more energy.

“I just wanted more energy on the sidelines,” Fuller said in regards to her halftime speech message. “To relate it to the SEC Championship, our sideline is what kept us going We needed to get pumped up. Whether it’s a first down or whatever it is, we need everyone supporting one another.”

Sarah Fuller on the halftime speech: "I just wanted more energy on the sidelines. To relate it to the SEC Championship, our sideline is what kept us going." "We needed to get pumped up. Whether it's a first down or whatever it is, we need everyone supporting one another." — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) November 28, 2020

It’s pretty incredible Sarah Fuller had the guts to make a halftime speech. But we’d expect nothing less from the first female football player to suit up and play for a Power Five program.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Fuller attempt any extra points or field goals. The Commodores offense didn’t exactly provide those opportunities.

We’re definitely looking forward to what Fuller has in store at the kicker position in coming years.