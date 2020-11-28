Sarah Fuller Shares Honest Admission Following Her Debut Today

Sarah Fuller didn’t just make history this afternoon for the Vanderbilt Commodores, she broke a significant barrier in the process.

On Saturday, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game. She only had the chance to attempt a kickoff for Vanderbilt this afternoon, but it was still awesome to see her do something that no other person has ever done before.

After the game was over, Fuller was asked about her mindset during her first snap on the field. Apparently the Vanderbilt goalkeeper wasn’t rattled at all when attempting a squib kick for the school’s football team.

“Honestly I was really calm. The SEC Championship game was more stressful,” Fuller said.

Fuller also had a really inspiring message for the younger generation watching her debut, saying “I just want to tell all the little girls out there, you can do anything you set your mind to, you really can.”

Sarah Fuller speaks to the @SECNetwork on becoming the first female to play in a power five football game: "You can do anything you set your mind to, you really can!" 💪🏈 #Vandy pic.twitter.com/9e3DUXVQul — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 28, 2020

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Masson had nothing but kind words for Fuller during his postgame press conference.

“She’s fantastic,” Mason said. “A champ is a champ. We were lucky to have her today.”

Mason also commented on whether Fuller will suit up again for his team. He said the Commodores would love to have her if she’s available and wants to kick.

It certainly seems like college football fans would love to see Fuller back on the field in the very near future.

