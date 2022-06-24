Scotty Pippen Jr Reportedly Signs Summer League Deal

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 05: Scotty Pippen Jr #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 05, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. was not selected in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but he did land a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was first to report that Pippen is heading to Los Angeles.

Pippen, the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon. That being said, a return to the West Coast should be welcomed.

In his final season of college basketball, Pippen averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Commodores. He finished his college career as a two-time All-SEC player.

Even though Pippen signed a contract with the Lakers, there's no guarantee he'll be on their main roster. In order for that to happen, he'll need to work his way up the ladder in the G-League.

Nonetheless, it's still pretty cool to see Pippen follow in his father's footsteps and make it to the pros.

In addition to signing Pippen, the Lakers also agreed to a two-way contract with Syracuse swingman Cole Swider.