SEC Kicker Announces He’s Skipping The 2020 Season

Vanderbilt kicker Oren Milstein announced last night that he will be opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Milstein, a graduate transfer from Columbia, will not be playing for the SEC program this fall. In a lengthy Twitter thread he cited concerns about his health and the “ethics of playing college football during a pandemic” as two of the reasons for his decision.

“As my teammates and coaches are aware, I have decided to opt out of participating in the 2020 college football season,” Milstein wrote. “This was a very difficult decision and certainly one that I did not make without immense contemplation.”

Milstein was Columbia’s primary placekicker in 2016 and 2017, making first team All-Ivy League as a freshman. He missed the 2018 season with an injury and did not play last season before electing to transfer to Vanderbilt.

“Football really does mean so much to me, but at the end of the day COVID-19 is real and can affect anyone,” Milstein wrote on Twitter. “Much of my reasoning stems from the uncertain long term effects of contracting this virus and the increasing examples of athletes and young people being severely affected.

“I am not willing to sacrifice my health, the health of my teammates, or the health of everyone involved in facilitating college football this fall in order to play football this season.”

Currently, the SEC is planning on playing a 10-game conference-only schedule, which the league has yet to release.

While Milstein will not be playing for the Commodores in 2020, he said on Twitter he plans to “be (my teammates’) biggest advocate and supporter this year and will always have their backs.”