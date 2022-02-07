Sports World Reacts To Monday’s Sarah Fuller News

In 2020, goalkeeper Sarah Fuller made history by becoming the first woman to compete in Power Five football. But she’s since moved on and just joined her first professional sports team.

On Monday, Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League announced that they have signed Fuller as their first-ever player. Head coach Nicole Lukic cited Fuller’s leadership and barrier-breaking performance as making her “a perfect fit” for the fledgling team.

“Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” Lukic said. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us.”

Fans and rivals alike have swarmed to Twitter to congratulate Fuller on her new career move. Just about everyone is excited to see what the former Vanderbilt and North Texas athlete does next:

Sarah Fuller rose to national prominence during the 2020 Vanderbilt football season. The Commodores’ group of kickers were decimated by COVID-19, forcing then-coach Derek Mason to look for soccer players who could do kickoffs and field goals.

Since Vanderbilt dropped its men’s soccer program in 2006, Mason looked to the women’s team. He invited Fuller, who had just led Vanderbilt to an SEC Championship win, and designated her as the team’s kicker for their November 28 game vs. Missouri.

Fuller had one kickoff in what was ultimately a blowout. But she earned SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for breaking the glass ceiling for women in Power Five football.

In their next game against Tennessee, Fuller made history again by scoring an extra point against the Vols. She became the first woman in history to score points in a Power Five game.