As the college basketball season nears its end, college baseball is just getting started. The latest top 25 ranking came out on Tuesday, and a new team sits atop the poll.

Vanderbilt has jumped Arkansas for the top spot in the latest coaches poll. The Commodores are off to a 15-3 three start, having won all of their series including two against ranked opponents in Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

“Vanderbilt moved up one spot to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after riding dominant starts from Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter to a series win against then-No. 16 South Carolina,” the NCAA announced this week. “The Commodores improved to 15-3 overall and have won all five of their weekend series, highlighted by back-to-back Top 25 series wins over the last two weeks at Oklahoma State and vs. the Gamecocks.”

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, are still looking strong after going 14-3 to start the year. But a recent 2-3 skid slid Arkansas beneath Vanderbilt.

The two SEC programs headline the five within the conference that makeup the top five of the latest coaching poll. They’re joined by Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida. College baseball is all about the SEC this season.

Here’s a look at the new poll:

Vanderbilt Arkansas Ole Miss Mississippi State Florida Texas Tech Louisville East Carolina Texas UCLA

You can find the entire top 25 ranking here.

Its tough imagining a team other than Vanderbilt winning this year’s College World Series.