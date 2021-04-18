SEC Baseball Coach’s Comment On COVID Is Going Viral

An SEC baseball coach’s comment on COVID-19 is going viral on social media following his team’s series this weekend.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, arguably the best baseball coach in the country, had an interesting comment following his team’s series at Tennessee this weekend.

The Commodores, the No. 2 team in the country, took two out of three games from No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Vanderbilt and Tennessee split the first two games of the series, though the Commodores were able to get the series-clinching win on Sunday.

Tennessee had a big crowd on hand for all three games. Corbin had an interesting comment about the crowd following the Sunday win.

“I don’t know what we’re doing in Nashville, but there aren’t many empty seats (at UT). … COVID does not exist in Knoxville,” Corbin said, per Adam Sparks of The Tennessean. “There are a lot of people here having a good time and sometimes at our expense. They created a very good environment here for baseball, and I credit them.”

Earlier this year, another SEC coach had a much rougher statement.

“It was an extremely hostile environment. Nasty fans, nasty. They were into Tre’ Morgan’s head,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “I mean, they were on him from the moment he walked out on that field. It was a difficult situation.

“The umpires, there were a lot of calls that went against us and they were having to deal with that. The other team was not handling things with a lot of class, quite frankly. It was an environment that those kids were in for the very first time and it was very difficult.”

Like it or not, Tennessee’s crowd has clearly made an impact lately.