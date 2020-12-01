Vanderbilt Announces Sarah Fuller’s Status For This Week

It appears that Sarah Fuller will have another opportunity to kick for Vanderbilt this weekend when the Commodores take on Georgia.

Fuller, the starting goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, made her debut on the gridiron last weekend. In doing so, she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game.

Unfortunately, Fuller did not have the chance to attempt a field goal or extra point, as the Commodores were shut out. She did kick off to begin the second half of the 41-0 loss, executing a squib kick down the right side.

Vanderbilt released its updated depth chart this morning, with Fuller listed as the only kicker.

Vanderbilt faces No. 11 Georgia in Athens this Saturday, and the Commodores just released their weekly depth chart. Sarah Fuller is listed as the lone kicker. pic.twitter.com/RUUQLhJjiG — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) December 1, 2020

Fuller was named SEC Special Teams Co-Player of the Week for her debut. There were some people who accused Vandy of playing her as a PR stunt and asking why she did not kick deep instead of squibbing her kickoff.

However, since-fired head coach Derek Mason defended his player after last week’s game.

“I thought she punched it exactly where she needed to punch it,” Mason said, while calling Fuller the team’s “most viable option” at kicker.

For those continuing to doubt that Sarah Fuller’s kick was a designed squib kick, @CoachDerekMason just confirmed it. “I thought she punched it exactly where she needed to punch it,” he said, adding that this wasn’t about making a statement, that she was the “most viable option.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 28, 2020

Vanderbilt will take on No. 11 Georgia at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network.