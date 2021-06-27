Vanderbilt Coach Reacts To N.C. State Having To Withdraw

Vanderbilt baseball was the beneficiary of NC State‘s shocking withdrawal from the College World Series due to COVID-19.

The Commodores beat a shorthanded Wolfpack team on Friday, and did not need to do it a second time, because the NCAA ruled NC State had to withdraw from the event. As a result, Vanderbilt advanced to the championship series for the third time under head coach Tim Corbin.

As excited as Corbin and his team have to be about the chance to win another national championship, the longtime coach said they are disappointed with how they got here.

“We certainly sympathize with NC State, their staff, their team, their fan base,” Corbin said Sunday, via 247Sports’ Robbie Weinstein. “We don’t know the level of hurt they’re exposed to now but we recognize it. We would want to play them on the field. We’re in a situation where we move forward.”

Corbin and the Commodores will meet fellow SEC program Mississippi State in the best-of-three championship series, which gets underway tomorrow night. Vanderbilt took two of three from the Bulldogs in Nashville back in April.

Vanderbilt has won two national championships under Corbin, most recently in 2019. Mississippi State is still looking for its first national title, having finished as a runner-up in 2013.