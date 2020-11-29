Breaking: SEC Head Football Coach Fired On Sunday

The Spun

An SEC head football coach has been fired on Sunday morning.

Vanderbilt has fired head coach Derek Mason following Saturday’s blowout loss to Missouri. The Commodores were crushed by the Tigers, 41-0, on Saturday.

Sunday, Vanderbilt made the decision to fire Mason, who has been the school’s head coach since the 2014 season.

Mason, 51, is 27-55 as the program’s head coach. Vanderbilt dropped to 0-8 on the season following Saturday’s blowout loss. The Commodores have guaranteed a seventh straight losing season this year.

Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is the program’s interim head coach.

College football insider Pete Thamel shared his reaction to the news on social media.

“Derek Mason is out as Vanderbilt’s coach. This gives Vanderbilt a chance to get in a coach before signing day. The timing makes sense from a football program perspective,” he writes.

Vanderbilt is a tough job, but Mason had plenty of time to get the Commodores moving in the right direction. Clearly, that wasn’t happening this season, as Vanderbilt is off to an 0-8 start this year.

It will be interesting to see where Vanderbilt goes with its head coaching search in the next couple of weeks.


