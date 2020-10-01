Photos: Vanderbilt Football Unveils Incredible Alternate Helmet

Vanderbilt football nearly pulled off a nice upset win in its season opener, falling to Texas A&M 17-12. In an all-SEC schedule, there will be plenty of opportunities for upsets, but its going to be very tough sledding for the Commodores all year.

This Saturday, they catch an LSU football team hungry for a win after their shocking loss to Mississippi State. It is the first home game of the year for the ‘Dores, and they’re going to look pretty fresh for it.

Moments ago, Vanderbilt unveiled its new helmet design for the game. On the side, a stylized script “Vandy.” The back of the helmet features an outline of the Nashville skyline.

Vanderbilt often has pretty sharp uniforms with its black and gold color scheme. These definitely fit the bill. Hopefully the “look good, feel good, play good” Deion Sanders mantra comes true for the Commodores this weekend, because wins have been very hard to come by for Derek Mason’s program.

The helmets complete an all-black look for Vanderbilt football on Saturday night. The full uniform:

According to Brett McMurphy, Vanderbilt is set to wear this special helmet for three games this season.

Vanderbilt will wear helmets w/vintage-inspired logo & Nashville skyline in 3 games via @VandyGeorge pic.twitter.com/auPLNgdBDe — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 1, 2020

So far, the response has been pretty strong. Whether the play will match is yet to be seen. Vandy hasn’t picked up a win against the Tigers since 1990. LSU has a 23-7-1 all-time series lead against the SEC East foe.

Saturday night’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

[Vanderbilt Football]