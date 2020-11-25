Women’s Soccer Player ‘An Option’ At Kicker For SEC Program

Kicker has been a major issue, among many, for Vanderbilt football this season. Head coach Derek Mason may have a solution coming from the women’s soccer program: goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

Fuller is in the mix for the team going forward, Mason says. The team has had compounding issues at the position this season, and recent COVID-19 issues have the team very thin on special teams.

Grad transfer Oren Milstein, who transferred in from Columbia, opted out of the season. Junior Pierson Cook has been the guy for the ‘Dores so far this season, but he’s struggled mightily. He’s 9-for-9 on extra points, but is just 3-for-7 on field goals this year.

Earlier today, Mason confirmed a Vanderbilt Hustler report that Fuller has practiced with the team during an appearance on ESPN 102.5 The Game.

EXCLUSIVE: Days after winning the SEC Tournament, goalkeeper Sarah Fuller participated in walk-throughs with the football team today, sources said. She would be used as a kicker, per sources. (1/4) https://t.co/tq7LC05oHs — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) November 25, 2020

“Right now, we’re just looking at all options,” Mason said during the radio appearance. “For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.”

According to the Vanderbilt Hustler report, Vanderbilt football is dealing with multiple specialists in COVID-19 quarantines, so depth is an issue for the team, beyond the performance issues.

If Sarah Fuller suits up for the Commodores, it would be a historic moment. It is believed that she would be the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Vandy is set to play at Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon ET.

