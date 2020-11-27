Vanderbilt Soccer Player Sarah Fuller To Kick For Football Team Saturday

College football history could be made on Saturday afternoon, during Vanderbilt’s game at Missouri. Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the Commodores’ women’s soccer team, will suit up as a kicker for Derek Mason’s football team.

Vanderbilt’s specialist ranks have been thinned out due to COVID-19. This weekend, a few players are out due to contact tracing, while the team also had a kicker opt out ahead of the season. Fuller, meanwhile, just finished out her soccer season, helping Vandy capture the SEC Championship.

Fuller was asked if she’d like to stick around on campus to try out for the football team after the soccer season closed. She agreed, and a few days ago, Mason confirmed that she would be an option for the program this weekend. Now, she’s officially on the roster for Saturday. The senior out of Texas will wear No. 32.

If she appears this weekend, she’ll make SEC and college football history. A handful of women have appeared in FBS games, and two—New Mexico’s Katie Hnida in 2003, and Kent State’s April Goss in 2015—have scored points. If she scores on Saturday, Sarah Fuller will be the first to do so for a Power Five team.

“(Monday) I decided I was just going to take in the win and take in the soccer aspect,” Fuller said, in an interview with Vanderbilt Athletics. “(Tuesday) it’s like now let’s get into the football stuff. It hits me every now and then I’m like, ‘Whoa this is all happening.’”

Mason and his staff saw what they needed to see from Fuller in practice.

“An hour (after a call from soccer assistant Ken Masuhr), Fuller, a senior keeper for Vanderbilt’s SEC championship soccer team, was on the practice field getting introduced to, “a lot of new people really quickly,” and joining the other Vanderbilt specialists in front of some goal posts. “I made the first one and I kept making them,” Fuller said. “It sounds really good to me. It’s different than a soccer ball, but it felt good.”

Fuller will also have her own special helmet decal for the game, with “Play Like A Girl” on the back, under the Nashville skyline decal.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller continued in the Vanderbilt piece. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

“It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out.”

If she can play a part in a Vanderbilt win, it will make the story even sweeter. The ‘Dores are 0-7 on the season.

Saturday’s game at Mizzou kicks off at noon ET.

[Vanderbilt]