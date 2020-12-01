Vanderbilt Interim Coach Updates Plan With Sarah Fuller

Sarah Fuller made history this past weekend, becoming the first woman ever to play in a Power Five college football game. Unfortunately she didn’t get the chance to attempt an extra point or field goal, but perhaps that’ll happen soon.

Before he was fired by the athletic department, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason told reporters that he’d be happy to have Fuller on board as long as she’s available.

Now that Mason is no longer at the helm, will Fuller still get a chance to kick for the Commodores?

Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch put any concerns about Fuller’s status with the football team to rest this week, announcing that she’ll travel with the team too Georgia for this weekend’s game.

“I didn’t speak with her specifically after last week’s game, but she indicated that she wanted to continue,” Fitch said, via 247Sports. “She was there today. Right now, as it stands I don’t see any change in that. She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we’re gonna put the best people out there. If she’s our best option, we’ll continue to work with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”

It’d be incredible to see Fuller score some points for the Commodores this weeknd in Athens.

Fuller has been an inspiration for so many young girls over the past few weeks. After last weekend’s game, she said “I just want to tell all the little girls out there, you can do anything you set your mind to, you really can.”

We’ll see if Fuller can make history yet again this Saturday.