Vanderbilt Trolled Tennessee After Controversial Music City Bowl Loss

Tennessee might have a three-game win streak against Vanderbilt, but that didn’t stop the Commodores from trolling their in-state rivals tonight.

The Vols lost 48-45 to Purdue in overtime in controversial fashion in today’s Music City Bowl. After officials ruled that a Tennessee runner did not score on 4th-and-goal on the Vols’ possession during the extra period, the Boilermakers followed with a game-winning field goal on their drive.

Afterwards, Vanderbilt reminded everyone on Twitter that UT was not able to win a game in Nashville this fall.

Teams who won in Nashville this year: ✅ Purdue

✅ Vanderbilt

❌ Tennessee — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) December 31, 2021

Okay, we love this type of ribbing between rivals, but we do have to say a couple of things here. First, Vanderbilt themselves barely won in Nashville, going 1-6 at home and 2-10 overall on the season.

Secondly, Tennessee destroyed the Commodores 45-21 in the regular season finale. The Vols have won three in a row over Vandy by an average of 22.3 points per victory.

Lastly, Vanderbilt was the only team in the SEC to not reach bowl eligibility this year. So again, while we appreciate any kind of dunking on your rival, we’re not sure how much ground the ‘Dores have to stand on here.