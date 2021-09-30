Look: UConn vs. Vanderbilt Ticket Price Is Going Viral

We get our share of bad matchups during a given college football season. It doesn’t get much worse than this year’s 0-5 UConn team, at lowly 1-3 Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have been in the SEC basement for a while. The team is under a first-year head coach in Clark Lea, and they look every bit like a team rebuilding under a new system. At least they have a win though, rebounding from an embarrassing Week 1 loss to East Tennessee State by beating Colorado State 24-21. Last weekend, they fell 62-0 to Georgia, giving up 35 points in the first quarter.

And then there’s UConn. The Huskies played a Week Zero game, losing to Fresno State 45-0. The next week, they fell to FCS squad Holy Cross 38-28. Randy Edsall announced his end-of-year retirement after that game, and then was shown the door immediately. After losses of 49-0 and 52-21 to Purdue and Army, they did give a pretty decent Wyoming team a run, falling just 24-22. That’s legitimate improvement.

Vanderbilt isn’t a week-in, week-out draw like its SEC counterparts. That is certainly the case with one of college football’s worst teams coming to Nashville. Right now, if you’re in the area, the get-in price is well below $10 on the secondary market.

Get-in price for UConn at Vandy is $6 according to @StubHub — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 30, 2021

As Sports Illustrated‘s Richard Johnson points out, it actually costs more in fees to see the Commodores and Huskies than it does to buy tickets themselves.

The ticketmaster fees are literally more expensive than the tickets https://t.co/PutyOlvdbQ pic.twitter.com/cOn8eFnywB — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) September 30, 2021

That’s a stiff, stiff price for a game this bad. The game has caught the imagination of some parts of the college football world, but again, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

We have one of the most intriguing matchups of the entire season being played this week. 0-5 UConn vs. 1-3 Vanderbilt Offensive Rankings –

• UConn: 126th

• Vandy: 129th Defensive Rankings –

• UConn: 126th

• Vandy: 121st ESPN FPI Rankings –

• UConn: 128th

• Vandy: 121st pic.twitter.com/1friBnfLWA — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 28, 2021

I wrote about Vanderbilt, UConn, the various labels of "historically bad" and the ways both schools came to this specific matchup with this specific narrative: https://t.co/fml3konfu7 — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) September 30, 2021

there are people, not fans of either team, who are going to tune into UConn/Vanderbilt on purpose, not because they think it will be good, but because they know it will be bad, and they are morbidly curious just how bad it can get — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) September 27, 2021

For all my sickos out there: Vanderbilt (-14.5) vs. UConn this week. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 27, 2021

Vanderbilt is 1-5 ATS in their last 6

UCONN is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 A gambling game for the ages pic.twitter.com/tw4FL5Gxly — Cody (@SmashHitsSports) September 30, 2021

Those tuning into this game on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET, over games like Penn State-Indiana, Clemson-Boston College, and Mississippi State/Texas A&M and Baylor/Oklahoma State in the 7 p.m. hour: we salute you.