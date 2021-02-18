Watch: Jerry Stackhouse Was Not Happy With Coach Cal Last Night

Things haven’t been going great for Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse in his two years at helm. But he really let Kentucky’s John Calipari get under his skin last night.

Following a 82-78 win over the Commodores, Coach Cal flashed the “peace” sign to Stackhouse. But Stackhouse wasn’t feeling the love from his Kentucky counterpart.

Stackhouse shooed Coach Cal away and walked off the court without shaking his hand. Even underneath his mask, the look of disgust on his face was pretty evident.

Unsurprisingly, Stackhouse is getting torn apart on social media for his actions. Many are pointing out that someone like Calipari or Coach K would get absolutely crushed for doing something like that.

Since being hired by Vanderbilt in 2019, Jerry Stackhouse is 17-32 at the helm. His Commodores went 11-21 overall and 3-15 in the SEC last year, finishing dead last in the SEC.

Vanderbilt currently has a 6-11 record following the loss to Kentucky. Unsurprisingly, they are last place in the SEC again and look no closer to contending in the conference than they did in Kevin Stallings’ best years.

Suffice it to say, Stackhouse has some pretty good reasons to be frustrated, even if taking it out on Coach Cal is wrong.

A last place finish would almost certainly spell the end for Jerry Stackhouse’s tenure in Nashville.

Will Jerry Stackhouse make it through the end of the year as Vanderbilt’s head coach?