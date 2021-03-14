Video: Things Got Heated At The SEC Tournament Championship Game

There’s no love lost between Alabama and LSU, who have about as heated a rivalry in every sport as anyone. So it’s almost no surprise that there was a little pregame scuffle before the SEC Tournament Championship Game between the two bitter rivals.

About 20 minutes prior to their 1:00 p.m. tip off, Alabama and LSU players confronted each other at the middle of the court. A lot of yelling could be heard and many players have to be separated from one another before things died down.

Fortunately, it was mostly trash-talk and there were few signs that anyone was ready to throw a punch. No punishments were dealt to either team before the game started.

There’s plenty of reasons for both sides to be so intense. Alabama and LSU are both seeking their first conference title in decades, and an arch-rival is standing in the way.

Here is video of the confrontation that just took place between Alabama and LSU players with 20 minutes on the clock before tip off. pic.twitter.com/SO7FXJzAWs — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 14, 2021

Alabama head coach Nate Oats led the Crimson Tide to their first regular season title since 2002, going 23-6 overall and 16-2 against the SEC. Their last SEC Tournament title came in 1991.

The LSU Tigers have had a slightly longer SEC Tournament title drought. Their last win in the tournament came all the way back in 1980. But head coach Will Wade once again had LSU right at the top of the SEC. They went 18-8 overall and 11-6 in the SEC to finish third in the conference.

Alabama got the better of LSU in the regular season, winning both meetings by a combined 48 points. It’s easy to see why LSU are so eager to go toe-to-toe with them.

The SEC Tournament Championship Game is being played on ESPN. Alabama lead 40-37 at halftime.