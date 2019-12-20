Where The SEC’s Recruiting Classes Rank After Signing Day

It should come as little surprise that the bulk of SEC teams came out smelling like roses after National Signing Day.

In what has been a recurring theme for years, the Southeastern Conference had multiple teams that took huge steps forward with their 2020 recruiting classes.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that South Carolina managed to pry five-star Jordan Burch away from Clemson. In fact, 10 of the 28 five-star recruits wound up going to the SEC.

Six SEC recruiting classes finished in the top 10, ten finished in the top 25, and all but Missouri finished in the top 60.

Here are the rankings for the 2020 SEC recruiting classes, via 247Sports:

Alabama (No. 2 nationally) Georgia (No. 4 nationally) LSU (No. 5 nationally) Texas A&M (No. 6 nationally) Auburn (No. 7 nationally) Florida (No. 8 nationally) Tennessee (No. 15 nationally) South Carolina (No. 16 nationally) Kentucky (No. 23 nationally) Mississippi State (No. 25 nationally) Ole Miss (No. 44 nationally) Vanderbilt (No. 51 nationally) Arkansas (No. 58 nationally) Missouri (No. 81 nationally)

It should come as no surprise that Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU lead the pack. Those four teams have dominated the SEC for the past few years.

It also comes as little surprise that Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri were near the bottom of the list. The Commodores and the Razorbacks went a combined 5-19 overall this past year, and 1-15 in the SEC. As for the Tigers, they have a lot of work to do before returning to the level of success they had under Gary Pinkel.

The SEC seems poised to be the dominant conference in college football for a few more years. Whether there’s a little more parity as a result of their strong recruiting remains to be seen.