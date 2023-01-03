Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation.

With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails.

The camera operator lingered on the anxious young woman, which judging by the way the internet reacted, was a pretty good decision.

Now, the fan's identity has been uncovered.

Her name is Ellie Fazio, and she confirmed it was her in the video in a post on TikTok.

Fazio doesn't just have a presence on TikTok; she's also on Instagram. The young co-ed only has 8,000 or so followers as of now, but we suspect that will be changing in the coming days.

Roll Green Wave.