College Football World Reacts To Gary Patterson, UNLV Report

FORT WORTH, TX - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs leads his team onto the field before the Big 12 college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frongs defeated the Cyclones 55-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gary Patterson has spent the 2022 season as a special assistant to the head coach at the University of Texas after 21 years running the TCU program.

According to a new report from FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, Patterson is now a "name to keep an eye on" for the coaching vacancy at UNLV.

At 62, Patterson likely has a few years left on the sideline, as long as he wants to keep coaching. However, given how successful he was at TCU, UNLV would seem like a curious choice for the two-time AP Coach of the Year.

The Runnin' Rebels did go 5-7 this season after winning only two games combined in 2020-21, but have not posted a winning season since 2013. In fact, UNLV has only four winning campaigns in total since 1988.

The general reactions to Feldman's report seem to be surprise at Patterson potentially being interested and excitement for UNLV if they can somehow hire him.

"Wow, that would be an upper deck grand slam," tweeted Jeremy Kawika.

"Oh?" tweeted Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

"I really like this idea," chimed in CBS Sports' Jack Crosby.

"Gary Patterson in Vegas would be something," added Tim Verghese of On3Sports.

"Explain this to someone in 2016," stated 247Sports' Will Turboff.

Patterson posted a 181-79 career record at TCU, winning six conference titles in three different leagues. The Horned Frogs won at least 11 games in a season six times between 2005-11.

Additionally, Patterson's teams finished ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll six times, including a No. 2 rating in 2010 and a No. 3 mark in 2014.