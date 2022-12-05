College Football World Reacts To The Ed Orgeron Report

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers calls a timeout during the second half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Coach O in Sin City? It's reportedly a possibility.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the potential candidates for the vacancy at UNLV, along with former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Peterson.

"They join former Arizona coaches Mike Stoops and Kevin Sumlin as the names most mentioned for the opening, which was created a week ago when UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced the firing of Marcus Arroyo following a 5-7 season and a 7-23 record in his three seasons as coach," said the Review Journal's Andy Yamashita about Orgeron and Peterson.

Orgeron spent this season away from the sideline after he stepped down at LSU following the 2021 campaign. His reported candidacy at UNLV has been a hot topic on college football Twitter today.

"I have always thought UNLV is a sleeping giant when it comes to competing at the G5 level. This would be an incredibly fun move for both sides," offered Minnesota Daily News sports editor Tony Liebert.

Others are focused on the potential fit of Orgeron in Las Vegas given his past off-field activities.

"This would be unhinged. Do it," said 247Sports' Ryan Easterling.

"I think we, as college football fans, need to set aside our petty differences and get this one across the finish line We NEED Coach O in Vegas," said Nick Perkins of "The Ox Cord Podcast."

"I can’t possibly see this going wrong," said the Barstool Colorado State Twitter account sarcastically.

"I would fear for all involved here. Coach O, the staff, the players, the administration, local cocktail waitresses, Wayne Newton...everyone," added prominent CFB Twitter personality Bunkie Perkins.

Orgeron went 51-20 in five-plus seasons at LSU, including a 15-0 national championship ledger in 2019. Overall, he is 67-47 as a head coach at LSU, USC and Ole Miss.