UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: A close up of a helmet of the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron.

The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.

Prior to that, he spent four years as the head coach of Missouri, compiling a 25-25 overall record and reaching a pair of bowl games.

UNLV previously fired Marcus Arroyo back on November 28 after three seasons leading the team. Arroyo went 5-7 in 2022 but just 7-23 overall in Las Vegas.

Orgeron, the brash former LSU and Ole Miss head coach, was linked to the UNLV job recently, but in the end that was all just a fun rumor.

Instead, it will be Odom attempting to lead the Rebels to their first winning season since 2013 next fall.