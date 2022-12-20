Look: Gardner Minshew's Comment On Mike Leach Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Gardner Minshew II #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gardner Minshew is one of the people speaking at Tuesday's memorial service for legendary football coach Mike Leach.

Minshew spent his final collegiate season playing for Leach at Washington State in 2018. He was named PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year and became a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Obviously, Leach made a major impact on Minshew, and the current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback summed up "The Pirate" perfectly during his speech at today's event.

"He really didn't give a f--k what people thought," Minshew said, via Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

A more comprehensive clip of Minshew's comments about Leach can be found below.

Leach, who coached at Washington State from 2012-19, passed away last Monday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

During his head coaching stops at Wazzu, Texas Tech and Mississippi State and dating back to his days as an assistant coach at Kentucky, Iowa Wesleyan, Oklahoma and Valdosta State, Leach was known as an innovator and a maverick.

That's the way Minshew chose to remember him by this afternoon.