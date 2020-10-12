Cardale Jones Addresses Photo Of Himself At Mike Pence Rally

Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Cardale Jones probably didn’t expect he’d make headlines when he attended today’s Mike Pence rally in Columbus.

Not surprisingly though, Jones’ presence was a big deal. Once a photo of him taking a selfie with a fan at the event went viral, reaction poured in.

Many people assumed that by being there, Jones was endorsing Vice President Pence and President Donald Trump. However, the ex-Buckeye took to Twitter to clarify why he showed up.

“People are going to infer what they want. I came out to support a friends business hosting a presidential event and the #FOP, an organization of law enforcement that holds each other accountable for misconduct,” Jones explained. “At the end of the day, all I want is peace, justice and equality for ALL. Politics isn’t my forte as continue to educated myself before voting.

“As I continue to EDUCATE myself on both candidates and policies, then I’ll vote for who I THINK is best fit to lead our country.

Jones also says he declined interviews at the campaign event as he did not want to make any type of political statement.

And this is my I declined interviews there. I was there to support a local business who hosted the event. No political or social attachment. Just support for the business!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/7xPAx6IsTF — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) October 12, 2020

Even if Jones’ explanation is true, he’s got to understand that by attending this rally, he’s going to elicit responses from people. Those who support the current President and Vice President will be happy to see him there, while those who don’t will be disappointed.

Also, the election is three weeks away. How does Jones (or anyone for that matter) still not know which candidate they are voting for?