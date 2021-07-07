CFL Announces Decision On Potential Partnership With XFL

Soon after the XFL went under and was acquired by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reports emerged that the league was partnering with the CFL. On Wednesday, the Canadian Football League addressed that partnership.

The CFL announced on Wednesday that a joint decision was reached with the XFL to end plans for a partnership. Per a statement from the league, talks have been “positive and constructive” and the CFL remains open to working together in the future.

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive. While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time,” the league said.

Both leagues confirmed back this past March that discussions were ongoing as they worked to return from the pandemic. The CFL is set to return this August after canceling the 2020 season, while the XFL has yet to announce its plans for a return.

In 2020, the XFL launched its 2.0 version with eight teams and was producing solid ratings for over a month. But when the pandemic hit, the league was forced to cancel the season and ultimately filed for bankruptcy.

The CFL attempted to play its season amid the pandemic, but requested millions in aid to make it go. When they failed to receive their required funds, the CFL closed shop on the season.

Now both leagues are alive once more (at least in spirit when it comes to the XFL).

But it appears we may have to wait a lot longer for the XFL to make its return to the field once again.