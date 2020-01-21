Chad Johnson Reportedly Changed His Mind About The XFL

Just a week ago, former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson announced that he would be trying out for the XFL as a kicker. Unfortunately, it appears that he has changed his mind.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl player in 11 NFL seasons, is also a talented soccer player, and has dabbled in kicking in the past. During the 2009 preseason, he kicked off and made an extra point for Cincinnati.

He says his kicking talents extend past those two skills. He claims to have his a 60-yarder in a recent Instagram video.

We won’t get to see what he can do in live game action, though. According to an ESPN report, Johnson did not take part in his workout scheduled for today.

“Retired NFL receiver Chad Johnson did not participate in a tryout Monday with the XFL as scheduled, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. “Johnson, 42, announced last week on Twitter that he would work out as a place-kicker with the new league. A source confirmed that Johnson was set to be evaluated alongside a number of other potential kickers as the XFL wrapped up its first training camp. “But Johnson informed the league Sunday that he had decided against participating. He has not commented publicly about the decision.”

Last week, Chad Johnson said he was “excited as hell” for the opportunity. We’ll have to wait to find out what happened with this opportunity.

[ESPN]