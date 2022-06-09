Former College Football Coach Ron Zook Lands New Job

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 27: Ron Zook the Head Coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini is pictured during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 27, 2009 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ron Zook has found a new coaching opportunity.

The XFL announced several staff hires as it prepares another revival in 2023. Zook will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Jim Haslett. Former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones will be the offensive coordinator, and Randy Mueller returns to the league as the director of player personnel.

While the XFL hasn't announced team assignments, Haslett will reportedly lead the Seattle franchise.

Zook has made several stops throughout a coaching career spanning more than four decades. He led the Florida Gators to a 23-14 record during three seasons as head coach from 2002 and 2004. After that, he won just 34 games in seven seasons at Illinois.

Before those two head-coaching gigs, Zook served as Haslett's defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He more recently was the Green Bay Packers' special teams coordinator for three years before taking a job with the Alliance of American Football.

Zook stepped down from his last position as Maryland's special teams coordinator and associate head coach in February.

Shortly after rebooting for the 2020 season, the XFL shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group led by Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the league after it filed for bankruptcy.

The XFL is scheduled to hold a draft in November before starting the new season in February.