Look: XFL Being Sued By Company Founded By Sue Bird, Alex Morgan

3 Feb 2001: A view of the XFL football taken on the field before the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0.Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

It was announced this week that the XFL is being sued for trademark infringement by the company Togethxr.

Togethxr was founded by WNBA legend Sue Bird, soccer star Alex Morgan, Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel and snowboarder Chloe Kim. The company is suing the XFL from using the logo and branding that it released back in April.

Additionally, Togethxr is accusing the XFL of unfair competition and false designation.

This statement was released by Togethxr earlier this week: "Without Togethxr's authorization or approval, XFL Properties has attempted to revive its image with a brand that appropriates the stylization and mimics the brand originally adopted and carefully built by Togethxr."

A cease and desist notice has already been sent to the XFL, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

"Our co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that elevates and centers women across sports and culture. We are a brand where representation, diversity, inclusivity, and equality are the norm, and while we commend the XFL on their move towards being more inclusive, we don't feel that needs to come at the expense of the Togethxr brand. We continue to look to the XFL for a reasonable resolution."

Togethxr is hoping to receive the XFL's profits from the logo it has been using since April.